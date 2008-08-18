All about Automated Trading Championship: Additional Materials of Championships 2006-2007

Mathematics in Trading: How to Estimate Trade Results A certain level of mathematical background is required of any trader, and this statement needs no proof. The matter is only: How can we define this minimum required level?



Analytical Report by Better The leader of the Championship, Olexandr Topchylo (Better), can both develop profitable Expert Advisors and analyze them. He made very interesting conclusions in the course of his research.

Automated Trading Today and Tomorrow As is known, chaotic and irregular trading can result in huge financial losses. However, even having developed an effective trading strategy, one cannot be fully sure of success. Man is not a robot.

Evolution of Trading Systems Championship 2006 changed much in the developers' views. Participants of the last-year Championship drew the conclusion that it was very important to review their trading strategies fundamentally, choose other analytical tools or systems of risk and money management.



The Equipment for the Automated Trading Championship 2006 The blade server PowerEdge 1855 at the cost of US$35 000 has been delivered to the central office of the MetaQuotes Software Corp. today. The server was ordered at the Dell Computer Corporation (USA). It took about one and a half month for it to get to its place here, in Kazan (Russia).



Championship Winners' Prize The first annual Automated Trading Championship 2006 is coming to its end. There are only two days left, which means there is plenty of time still for the first 3 places to keep changing. As it was declared before, the Winners will get 80 000 dollars and much more to come.

Automated Trading Championship 2006: Organizer's Note

The first annual Automated Trading Championship 2006 comes to the end. Now we can give some preliminary results of the Championship. A great amount of work has been done within the last 6 months and the results of the competition are more than impressive. 258 developers from all over the world have taken part in it. This is an unique and very important event. No such events have taken place yet.

Automated Trading Championship 2007: Organizer's Note

The Automated Trading Championship 2007 has come to its end. This contest brought many discoveries for everybody and hugely contributed to the development of automated trading as an industry.



