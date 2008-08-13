MetaTrader 4 / Examples
Русский
All about Automated Trading Championship: Reporting the Championship 2007

All about Automated Trading Championship: Reporting the Championship 2007

MetaTrader 4Examples |
1 342 0
MetaQuotes
MetaQuotes
Two years have passed since the first Automated Trading Championship. A lot of interesting information has been accumulated for this time: statistical reports, interviews with traders, useful articles. We present to you a selection of these materials that are divided into several parts. The present article contains Weekly Reports of the ATC 2007. These materials are like snapshots, they are interesting-to-read not only during the Championship, but years later as well.

Reporting the Championship: First Week (1 – 7 October)

One week has elapsed since the Championship started. The Top Three Expert Advisors have increased their deposits almost two times. The total profit of the Top Ten has made about US$81 000 within the first week. Time will tell whether they are able to hold the field.

Reporting the Championship: Second Week (8 -14 October)

The second week is over. This week's leader managed to leave behind other Participants and almost three times increase the deposit.

Reporting the Championship: Third Week (15 - 21 October)

This week has drastically decreased profits of some Expert Advisors and essentially reshuffled the entire Top Ten. The Top Ten have significantly changed again. Valeri Karpenko (Valvk) from Russia is on the first place now.

Reporting the Championship: Fourth Week (22-28 October)

Four weeks have passed since the Championship started. Leaders interchanged all the time. Very different Expert Advisors took the first places.

Reporting the Championship: Fifth Week (28 October-4 November)

The fifth week of the Automated Trading Championship 2007 is over. This week, like all preceding ones, made some changes in the Top Ten Expert Advisors.

Reporting the 6th Week of the Championship (5-11 November)

The sixth week of the Championship ended. Exactly half of the contest is behind us. This week brought us some surprises.

Reporting the 7th Week of the Championship (12-18 November)

The 7th week of the Championship ended with several surprises. The first place has been taken by a Participant from Ukraine winning “by a head”. The last-weeks leader has given his place to others and gone somewhere beyond the first page.

Reporting the 8th Week of the Championship (19-25 November)

Two thirds of the Championship have already passed. The first places are taken by familiar Participants, however, surprises run on.

Reporting the 9th Week of the Championship (26 November-2 December)

9 weeks have passed since the beginning of the contest. The unconditional leaders seem to have already dug in their places, but the fight goes on, so very different Participants may win.

Reporting the 10th Week of the Championship (3-9 December)

Ten weeks of the Championship are behind us. Only two weeks are left until the contest ends.

Reporting the 11th Week of the Championship (10-16 December)

Eleven weeks are already behind us. Here is the final straight.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1553

Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.

Other articles by this author

Go to discussion
File Operations via WinAPI File Operations via WinAPI
Environment MQL4 is based on the conception of safe "sandbox": reading and saving files using the language are allowed in some predefined folders only. This protects the user of MetaTrader 4 from the potential danger of damaging important data on the HDD. However, it is sometimes necessary to leave that safe area. This article is devoted to the problem of how to do it easily and correctly.
Forecasting Financial Time-Series Forecasting Financial Time-Series
Forecasting financial time-series is a required element of any investing activity. The concept of investing itself - put up money now to gain profits in future - is based on the concept of predicting the future. Therefore, forecasting financial time-series underlies the activities of the whole investing industry - all organized exchanges and other securities trading systems.
All about Automated Trading Championship: Additional Materials of Championships 2006-2007 All about Automated Trading Championship: Additional Materials of Championships 2006-2007
We present to you a selection of these materials that are divided into several parts. The present one contains additional materials about automated trading, Expert Advisors development, etc.
All about Automated Trading Championship: Interviews with the Participants'07 All about Automated Trading Championship: Interviews with the Participants'07
The published interviews of Championship 2007 bear the stamp of the results obtained during the preceding contest. The first Championship evoked a wide response on the internet and in printings. The leading developer of the MetaQuotes Software Corp. tells about changes made to the forthcoming Automated Trading Championship 2007. We put our questions to the developer of a well-known indicating complex ZUP, Eugeni Neumoin (nen) and spoke to an equity trader, Alexander Pozdnishev (AlexSilver).