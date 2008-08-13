All about Automated Trading Championship: Reporting the Championship 2007

Reporting the Championship: First Week (1 – 7 October) One week has elapsed since the Championship started. The Top Three Expert Advisors have increased their deposits almost two times. The total profit of the Top Ten has made about US$81 000 within the first week. Time will tell whether they are able to hold the field.

Reporting the Championship: Second Week (8 -14 October) The second week is over. This week's leader managed to leave behind other Participants and almost three times increase the deposit.

Reporting the Championship: Third Week (15 - 21 October) This week has drastically decreased profits of some Expert Advisors and essentially reshuffled the entire Top Ten. The Top Ten have significantly changed again. Valeri Karpenko (Valvk) from Russia is on the first place now.

Reporting the Championship: Fourth Week (22-28 October) Four weeks have passed since the Championship started. Leaders interchanged all the time. Very different Expert Advisors took the first places.

Reporting the Championship: Fifth Week (28 October-4 November) The fifth week of the Automated Trading Championship 2007 is over. This week, like all preceding ones, made some changes in the Top Ten Expert Advisors.

Reporting the 6th Week of the Championship (5-11 November) The sixth week of the Championship ended. Exactly half of the contest is behind us. This week brought us some surprises.

Reporting the 7th Week of the Championship (12-18 November) The 7th week of the Championship ended with several surprises. The first place has been taken by a Participant from Ukraine winning “by a head”. The last-weeks leader has given his place to others and gone somewhere beyond the first page.

Reporting the 8th Week of the Championship (19-25 November) Two thirds of the Championship have already passed. The first places are taken by familiar Participants, however, surprises run on.

Reporting the 9th Week of the Championship (26 November-2 December) 9 weeks have passed since the beginning of the contest. The unconditional leaders seem to have already dug in their places, but the fight goes on, so very different Participants may win.

Reporting the 10th Week of the Championship (3-9 December) Ten weeks of the Championship are behind us. Only two weeks are left until the contest ends.