All about Automated Trading Championship: Registration
Automated Trading Championship: The Reverse of the Medal
It seems unthinkable that nobody before MetaQuotes Software Corp. thought of conducting such a Championship welcomed by all traders. In fact, organizing such an event needs more than just a desire to do it.
How to Become a Participant of the Championship?
As the Organizer of the Championship, we are
doing our best to provide a fair competition and suppress all attempts
to “play booty”. It is this reasoning that sets the strict Rules of the
Championship.
Registration 2007: Preliminary Results
Two and a half months have passed since
Registration started. Only 7 days are left to complete it and
participate in the Automated Trading Championship 2007. According to
the latest information, 1 560 people have already registered at the
website. 374 developers have fully completed registration.
Registration 2006: Preliminary Results
"The other 350 potential participants are highly
recommended to make up for lost time: The registration deadline is
approaching. If they linger and wait until the last day to complete
their registration, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to check
their details and test their Expert Advisors. This may result in having
their participation refused," - says Stanislav Starikov.
Registration Problems
Anticipating the growth of popularity of the Automated Trading Championship, we introduced an automated system to check the submitted Expert Advisors. By now, 60% of all submitted Expert Advisors have already been checked automatically.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1548
