All about Automated Trading Championship: Registration

Two years have passed since the first Automated Trading Championship. A lot of interesting information has been accumulated for this time: statistical reports, interviews with traders, useful articles. We present to you a selection of these materials that are divided into several parts. The present one contains materials about the Registration for participation in the Championships of 2006-2008.

Automated Trading Championship: The Reverse of the Medal

It seems unthinkable that nobody before MetaQuotes Software Corp. thought of conducting such a Championship welcomed by all traders. In fact, organizing such an event needs more than just a desire to do it.

How to Become a Participant of the Championship?

As the Organizer of the Championship, we are doing our best to provide a fair competition and suppress all attempts to “play booty”. It is this reasoning that sets the strict Rules of the Championship.

Registration 2007: Preliminary Results

Two and a half months have passed since Registration started. Only 7 days are left to complete it and participate in the Automated Trading Championship 2007. According to the latest information, 1 560 people have already registered at the website. 374 developers have fully completed registration.

Registration 2006: Preliminary Results

"The other 350 potential participants are highly recommended to make up for lost time: The registration deadline is approaching. If they linger and wait until the last day to complete their registration, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to check their details and test their Expert Advisors. This may result in having their participation refused," - says Stanislav Starikov.

Registration Problems

Anticipating the growth of popularity of the Automated Trading Championship, we introduced an automated system to check the submitted Expert Advisors. By now, 60% of all submitted Expert Advisors have already been checked automatically.

