TFIN: Triumph Financial Inc

59.29 USD 2.19 (3.84%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TFIN hat sich für heute um 3.84% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 57.54 bis zu einem Hoch von 60.41 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Triumph Financial Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
57.54 60.41
Jahresspanne
42.93 110.56
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
57.10
Eröffnung
57.80
Bid
59.29
Ask
59.59
Tief
57.54
Hoch
60.41
Volumen
627
Tagesänderung
3.84%
Monatsänderung
-1.35%
6-Monatsänderung
3.67%
Jahresänderung
-24.47%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K