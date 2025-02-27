Währungen / TFIN
TFIN: Triumph Financial Inc
59.29 USD 2.19 (3.84%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TFIN hat sich für heute um 3.84% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 57.54 bis zu einem Hoch von 60.41 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Triumph Financial Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
57.54 60.41
Jahresspanne
42.93 110.56
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 57.10
- Eröffnung
- 57.80
- Bid
- 59.29
- Ask
- 59.59
- Tief
- 57.54
- Hoch
- 60.41
- Volumen
- 627
- Tagesänderung
- 3.84%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.35%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 3.67%
- Jahresänderung
- -24.47%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K