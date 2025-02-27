Currencies / TFIN
TFIN: Triumph Financial Inc
58.00 USD 1.05 (1.78%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TFIN exchange rate has changed by -1.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.87 and at a high of 59.18.
Follow Triumph Financial Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TFIN News
Daily Range
56.87 59.18
Year Range
42.93 110.56
- Previous Close
- 59.05
- Open
- 59.18
- Bid
- 58.00
- Ask
- 58.30
- Low
- 56.87
- High
- 59.18
- Volume
- 267
- Daily Change
- -1.78%
- Month Change
- -3.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.42%
- Year Change
- -26.11%
