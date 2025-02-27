通貨 / TFIN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
TFIN: Triumph Financial Inc
59.29 USD 2.19 (3.84%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TFINの今日の為替レートは、3.84%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり57.54の安値と60.41の高値で取引されました。
Triumph Financial Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TFIN News
- U.S. Bank Stocks Outperform In August With Widespread Rally
- Opinion: Why small-cap stocks just might be the market’s new ‘Magnificent Seven’
- Triumph's True Value Is Hidden (NYSE:TFIN)
- Triumph Financial announces workforce reduction and cost saving measures
- Triumph Financial: A Fascinating Firm That's Too Pricey For My Liking (NASDAQ:TFIN)
- Triumph Financial price target raised to $63 from $56 at DA Davidson
- Triumph Financial, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:TFIN)
- Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Triumph Bancorp beats Q2 2025 EPS forecasts
- Triumph Financial stock shows mixed results amid freight market challenges
- Triumph Financial Q2 2025 slides: rebounding from Q1 with multi-segment growth strategy
- Triumph Bancorp earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- ASML, Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America set to report earnings Wednesday
- Thrivent Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Diamond Hill Small Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
- Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- This Westlake Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday - Evertec (NYSE:EVTC), Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)
1日のレンジ
57.54 60.41
1年のレンジ
42.93 110.56
- 以前の終値
- 57.10
- 始値
- 57.80
- 買値
- 59.29
- 買値
- 59.59
- 安値
- 57.54
- 高値
- 60.41
- 出来高
- 627
- 1日の変化
- 3.84%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.35%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.67%
- 1年の変化
- -24.47%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K