TFIN: Triumph Financial Inc
56.71 USD 2.58 (4.35%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TFIN 환율이 오늘 -4.35%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 56.50이고 고가는 59.44이었습니다.
Triumph Financial Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
56.50 59.44
년간 변동
42.93 110.56
- 이전 종가
- 59.29
- 시가
- 59.44
- Bid
- 56.71
- Ask
- 57.01
- 저가
- 56.50
- 고가
- 59.44
- 볼륨
- 681
- 일일 변동
- -4.35%
- 월 변동
- -5.64%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.84%
- 년간 변동율
- -27.76%
20 9월, 토요일