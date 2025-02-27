시세섹션
통화 / TFIN
주식로 돌아가기

TFIN: Triumph Financial Inc

56.71 USD 2.58 (4.35%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

TFIN 환율이 오늘 -4.35%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 56.50이고 고가는 59.44이었습니다.

Triumph Financial Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TFIN News

일일 변동 비율
56.50 59.44
년간 변동
42.93 110.56
이전 종가
59.29
시가
59.44
Bid
56.71
Ask
57.01
저가
56.50
고가
59.44
볼륨
681
일일 변동
-4.35%
월 변동
-5.64%
6개월 변동
-0.84%
년간 변동율
-27.76%
20 9월, 토요일