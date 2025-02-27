CotationsSections
Devises / TFIN
Retour à Actions

TFIN: Triumph Financial Inc

56.71 USD 2.58 (4.35%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de TFIN a changé de -4.35% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 56.50 et à un maximum de 59.44.

Suivez la dynamique Triumph Financial Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TFIN Nouvelles

Range quotidien
56.50 59.44
Range Annuel
42.93 110.56
Clôture Précédente
59.29
Ouverture
59.44
Bid
56.71
Ask
57.01
Plus Bas
56.50
Plus Haut
59.44
Volume
681
Changement quotidien
-4.35%
Changement Mensuel
-5.64%
Changement à 6 Mois
-0.84%
Changement Annuel
-27.76%
20 septembre, samedi