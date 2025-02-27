Devises / TFIN
TFIN: Triumph Financial Inc
56.71 USD 2.58 (4.35%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de TFIN a changé de -4.35% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 56.50 et à un maximum de 59.44.
Suivez la dynamique Triumph Financial Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
56.50 59.44
Range Annuel
42.93 110.56
- Clôture Précédente
- 59.29
- Ouverture
- 59.44
- Bid
- 56.71
- Ask
- 57.01
- Plus Bas
- 56.50
- Plus Haut
- 59.44
- Volume
- 681
- Changement quotidien
- -4.35%
- Changement Mensuel
- -5.64%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -0.84%
- Changement Annuel
- -27.76%
