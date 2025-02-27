Valute / TFIN
TFIN: Triumph Financial Inc
56.71 USD 2.58 (4.35%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TFIN ha avuto una variazione del -4.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.50 e ad un massimo di 59.44.
Segui le dinamiche di Triumph Financial Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
56.50 59.44
Intervallo Annuale
42.93 110.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 59.29
- Apertura
- 59.44
- Bid
- 56.71
- Ask
- 57.01
- Minimo
- 56.50
- Massimo
- 59.44
- Volume
- 681
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- -27.76%
20 settembre, sabato