TFIN: Triumph Financial Inc

56.71 USD 2.58 (4.35%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TFIN ha avuto una variazione del -4.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.50 e ad un massimo di 59.44.

Segui le dinamiche di Triumph Financial Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

TFIN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
56.50 59.44
Intervallo Annuale
42.93 110.56
Chiusura Precedente
59.29
Apertura
59.44
Bid
56.71
Ask
57.01
Minimo
56.50
Massimo
59.44
Volume
681
Variazione giornaliera
-4.35%
Variazione Mensile
-5.64%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.84%
Variazione Annuale
-27.76%
20 settembre, sabato