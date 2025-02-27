Moedas / TFIN
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
TFIN: Triumph Financial Inc
59.13 USD 2.03 (3.56%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TFIN para hoje mudou para 3.56%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 57.54 e o mais alto foi 60.41.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Triumph Financial Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TFIN Notícias
- U.S. Bank Stocks Outperform In August With Widespread Rally
- Opinion: Why small-cap stocks just might be the market’s new ‘Magnificent Seven’
- Triumph's True Value Is Hidden (NYSE:TFIN)
- Triumph Financial announces workforce reduction and cost saving measures
- Triumph Financial: A Fascinating Firm That's Too Pricey For My Liking (NASDAQ:TFIN)
- Triumph Financial price target raised to $63 from $56 at DA Davidson
- Triumph Financial, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:TFIN)
- Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Triumph Bancorp beats Q2 2025 EPS forecasts
- Triumph Financial stock shows mixed results amid freight market challenges
- Triumph Financial Q2 2025 slides: rebounding from Q1 with multi-segment growth strategy
- Triumph Bancorp earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- ASML, Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America set to report earnings Wednesday
- Thrivent Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Diamond Hill Small Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
- Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- This Westlake Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday - Evertec (NYSE:EVTC), Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)
Faixa diária
57.54 60.41
Faixa anual
42.93 110.56
- Fechamento anterior
- 57.10
- Open
- 57.80
- Bid
- 59.13
- Ask
- 59.43
- Low
- 57.54
- High
- 60.41
- Volume
- 382
- Mudança diária
- 3.56%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.61%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.39%
- Mudança anual
- -24.68%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh