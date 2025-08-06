KurseKategorien
MCK: McKesson Corporation

690.07 USD 1.94 (0.28%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MCK hat sich für heute um -0.28% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 689.48 bis zu einem Hoch von 697.98 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die McKesson Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
689.48 697.98
Jahresspanne
480.39 737.89
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
692.01
Eröffnung
690.99
Bid
690.07
Ask
690.37
Tief
689.48
Hoch
697.98
Volumen
605
Tagesänderung
-0.28%
Monatsänderung
0.61%
6-Monatsänderung
2.54%
Jahresänderung
40.00%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K