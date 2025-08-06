Währungen / MCK
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
MCK: McKesson Corporation
690.07 USD 1.94 (0.28%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MCK hat sich für heute um -0.28% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 689.48 bis zu einem Hoch von 697.98 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die McKesson Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MCK News
- McKesson announces new reportable segments effective Q2 fiscal 2026
- McKesson (MCK) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Is Trending Stock McKesson Corporation (MCK) a Buy Now?
- Morgan Stanley lists top value stocks to own for 2026
- Is Most-Watched Stock McKesson Corporation (MCK) Worth Betting on Now?
- Cooper Companies Likely to Beat Q3 Earnings Estimate on Lens Demand
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- McKesson stock price target lowered to $79 from $83 at UBS
- Hartford Healthcare Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04%
- Cardinal Health to Acquire Solaris Health for Urology Expansion
- McKesson Corporation (MCK) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights McKesson, Cardinal Health, West Pharmaceutical Services and The Cooper Companies
- Cardinal Health Q4 Preview: Accelerating Autoimmune, Urology, And Oncology, Buy (NYSE:CAH)
- 4 Dental Supplies Stocks Likely to Gain Amid Rising Tariff Risks
- Conventum Alluvium Global Fund Q2 2025 Quarterly Report
- Here's Why McKesson (MCK) is a Strong Value Stock
- Can Sustained Product Demand Drive CAH Stock Before Q4 Earnings?
- Puma Biotechnology Q2 2025 slides: NERLYNX revenue grows 14% quarter-over-quarter
- Precipio: Cash Flow Positivity May Remove Going Concern Language (undefined:PRPO)
- Dividend Watch: 3 Companies Boosting Payouts
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- MCK Stock Down Despite Q1 Earnings Beat & Raised '26 EPS View
- Compared to Estimates, McKesson (MCK) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Tagesspanne
689.48 697.98
Jahresspanne
480.39 737.89
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 692.01
- Eröffnung
- 690.99
- Bid
- 690.07
- Ask
- 690.37
- Tief
- 689.48
- Hoch
- 697.98
- Volumen
- 605
- Tagesänderung
- -0.28%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.61%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 2.54%
- Jahresänderung
- 40.00%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K