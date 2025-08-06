通貨 / MCK
MCK: McKesson Corporation
690.07 USD 1.94 (0.28%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MCKの今日の為替レートは、-0.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり689.48の安値と697.98の高値で取引されました。
McKesson Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
MCK News
- McKesson announces new reportable segments effective Q2 fiscal 2026
- McKesson (MCK) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Is Trending Stock McKesson Corporation (MCK) a Buy Now?
- Morgan Stanley lists top value stocks to own for 2026
- Is Most-Watched Stock McKesson Corporation (MCK) Worth Betting on Now?
- Cooper Companies Likely to Beat Q3 Earnings Estimate on Lens Demand
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- McKesson stock price target lowered to $79 from $83 at UBS
- Hartford Healthcare Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04%
- Cardinal Health to Acquire Solaris Health for Urology Expansion
- McKesson Corporation (MCK) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights McKesson, Cardinal Health, West Pharmaceutical Services and The Cooper Companies
- Cardinal Health Q4 Preview: Accelerating Autoimmune, Urology, And Oncology, Buy (NYSE:CAH)
- 4 Dental Supplies Stocks Likely to Gain Amid Rising Tariff Risks
- Conventum Alluvium Global Fund Q2 2025 Quarterly Report
- Here's Why McKesson (MCK) is a Strong Value Stock
- Can Sustained Product Demand Drive CAH Stock Before Q4 Earnings?
- Puma Biotechnology Q2 2025 slides: NERLYNX revenue grows 14% quarter-over-quarter
- Precipio: Cash Flow Positivity May Remove Going Concern Language (undefined:PRPO)
- Dividend Watch: 3 Companies Boosting Payouts
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- MCK Stock Down Despite Q1 Earnings Beat & Raised '26 EPS View
- Compared to Estimates, McKesson (MCK) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
1日のレンジ
689.48 697.98
1年のレンジ
480.39 737.89
- 以前の終値
- 692.01
- 始値
- 690.99
- 買値
- 690.07
- 買値
- 690.37
- 安値
- 689.48
- 高値
- 697.98
- 出来高
- 605
- 1日の変化
- -0.28%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.61%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.54%
- 1年の変化
- 40.00%
