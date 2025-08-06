Currencies / MCK
MCK: McKesson Corporation
700.84 USD 1.83 (0.26%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MCK exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 699.91 and at a high of 707.70.
Follow McKesson Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MCK News
Daily Range
699.91 707.70
Year Range
480.39 737.89
- Previous Close
- 702.67
- Open
- 707.70
- Bid
- 700.84
- Ask
- 701.14
- Low
- 699.91
- High
- 707.70
- Volume
- 200
- Daily Change
- -0.26%
- Month Change
- 2.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.14%
- Year Change
- 42.19%
