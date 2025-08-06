CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / MCK
Volver a Acciones

MCK: McKesson Corporation

692.01 USD 0.94 (0.14%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de MCK de hoy ha cambiado un -0.14%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 691.34, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 700.00.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas McKesson Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MCK News

Rango diario
691.34 700.00
Rango anual
480.39 737.89
Cierres anteriores
692.95
Open
696.93
Bid
692.01
Ask
692.31
Low
691.34
High
700.00
Volumen
501
Cambio diario
-0.14%
Cambio mensual
0.89%
Cambio a 6 meses
2.82%
Cambio anual
40.40%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B