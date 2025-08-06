Divisas / MCK
MCK: McKesson Corporation
692.01 USD 0.94 (0.14%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MCK de hoy ha cambiado un -0.14%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 691.34, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 700.00.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas McKesson Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
691.34 700.00
Rango anual
480.39 737.89
- Cierres anteriores
- 692.95
- Open
- 696.93
- Bid
- 692.01
- Ask
- 692.31
- Low
- 691.34
- High
- 700.00
- Volumen
- 501
- Cambio diario
- -0.14%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.89%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 2.82%
- Cambio anual
- 40.40%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B