MCK: McKesson Corporation
698.52 USD 8.45 (1.22%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MCK 환율이 오늘 1.22%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 690.82이고 고가는 699.37이었습니다.
McKesson Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
690.82 699.37
년간 변동
480.39 737.89
- 이전 종가
- 690.07
- 시가
- 693.18
- Bid
- 698.52
- Ask
- 698.82
- 저가
- 690.82
- 고가
- 699.37
- 볼륨
- 1.004 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.22%
- 월 변동
- 1.84%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.79%
- 년간 변동율
- 41.72%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K