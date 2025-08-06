Moedas / MCK
MCK: McKesson Corporation
692.01 USD 0.94 (0.14%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MCK para hoje mudou para -0.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 691.34 e o mais alto foi 700.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas McKesson Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MCK Notícias
Faixa diária
691.34 700.00
Faixa anual
480.39 737.89
- Fechamento anterior
- 692.95
- Open
- 696.93
- Bid
- 692.01
- Ask
- 692.31
- Low
- 691.34
- High
- 700.00
- Volume
- 501
- Mudança diária
- -0.14%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.89%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.82%
- Mudança anual
- 40.40%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh