MCK: McKesson Corporation
698.52 USD 8.45 (1.22%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MCK ha avuto una variazione del 1.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 690.82 e ad un massimo di 699.37.
Segui le dinamiche di McKesson Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
690.82 699.37
Intervallo Annuale
480.39 737.89
- Chiusura Precedente
- 690.07
- Apertura
- 693.18
- Bid
- 698.52
- Ask
- 698.82
- Minimo
- 690.82
- Massimo
- 699.37
- Volume
- 1.004 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.79%
- Variazione Annuale
- 41.72%
20 settembre, sabato