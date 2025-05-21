Währungen / IMMX
IMMX: Immix Biopharma Inc
2.12 USD 0.03 (1.44%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von IMMX hat sich für heute um 1.44% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.09 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.25 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Immix Biopharma Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
2.09 2.25
Jahresspanne
1.26 3.20
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.09
- Eröffnung
- 2.22
- Bid
- 2.12
- Ask
- 2.42
- Tief
- 2.09
- Hoch
- 2.25
- Volumen
- 282
- Tagesänderung
- 1.44%
- Monatsänderung
- -4.07%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 25.44%
- Jahresänderung
- 41.33%
