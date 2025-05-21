Currencies / IMMX
IMMX: Immix Biopharma Inc
2.00 USD 0.09 (4.31%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IMMX exchange rate has changed by -4.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.96 and at a high of 2.10.
Follow Immix Biopharma Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IMMX News
- Immix Biopharma stock price target raised to $8 from $7 at H.C. Wainwright
- Immix Biopharma receives strategic investment from Goose Capital
- ImmixBio plans to partner out CAR-T therapy for other diseases
- ImmixBio reports no neurotoxicity in CAR-T therapy for AL amyloidosis
- Immix Biopharma stock advances as H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating
- Immix Biopharma Attends FDA CEO Forum in Washington DC
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Immix Biopharma stock Buy rating after trial
- immix biopharma enters at-the-market offering agreement
- Immix Biopharma reports high response rate in AL Amyloidosis trial
- Immix Biopharma stock soars to 52-week high of $2.99
- Immix Biopharma accelerates NEXICART-2 trial enrollment
- Why Intuit Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX)
- Immix Biopharma reports promising trial results for NXC-201
- Immix Biopharma to Host KOL Event to Discuss NXC-201 Clinical Data Presented at ASCO 2025 in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis
Daily Range
1.96 2.10
Year Range
1.26 3.20
- Previous Close
- 2.09
- Open
- 2.10
- Bid
- 2.00
- Ask
- 2.30
- Low
- 1.96
- High
- 2.10
- Volume
- 306
- Daily Change
- -4.31%
- Month Change
- -9.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.34%
- Year Change
- 33.33%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev