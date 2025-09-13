KurseKategorien
CVX: Chevron Corporation

158.86 USD 1.24 (0.77%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CVX hat sich für heute um -0.77% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 158.10 bis zu einem Hoch von 160.28 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Chevron Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
158.10 160.28
Jahresspanne
132.04 168.93
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
160.10
Eröffnung
159.92
Bid
158.86
Ask
159.16
Tief
158.10
Hoch
160.28
Volumen
9.616 K
Tagesänderung
-0.77%
Monatsänderung
-0.97%
6-Monatsänderung
-5.04%
Jahresänderung
8.55%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K