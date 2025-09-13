Währungen / CVX
CVX: Chevron Corporation
158.86 USD 1.24 (0.77%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CVX hat sich für heute um -0.77% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 158.10 bis zu einem Hoch von 160.28 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Chevron Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
CVX News
Tagesspanne
158.10 160.28
Jahresspanne
132.04 168.93
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 160.10
- Eröffnung
- 159.92
- Bid
- 158.86
- Ask
- 159.16
- Tief
- 158.10
- Hoch
- 160.28
- Volumen
- 9.616 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.77%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.97%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -5.04%
- Jahresänderung
- 8.55%
