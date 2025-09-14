通貨 / CVX
CVX: Chevron Corporation
158.86 USD 1.24 (0.77%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CVXの今日の為替レートは、-0.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり158.10の安値と160.28の高値で取引されました。
Chevron Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- シェブロンのバッケン掘削削減計画を受け、ヘス・ミッドストリームが見通しを調整
- Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: LNG Deals Steal Market Attention
- Chevron Reshapes Portfolio With Singapore Refinery Stake Exit
- Is ExxonMobil's Premium Price Justified on Permian & Guyana Presence?
- Chevron & Israel Announce Launch of New Gas Pipeline Project to Egypt
- Texas Oil Wells Are Blowing Out--and Wall Street Can't Look Away
- ヴィトールとグレンコア、シェブロンのシンガポール製油所持分入札へ―報道
- Vitol and Glencore set to bid for Chevron’s Singapore refinery stake - report
- This investor bought Netflix, Alphabet and Nvidia on the cheap. Where he’s looking now.
- Exclusive-Vitol and Glencore set to make formal bids for Chevron’s Singapore refinery stake, sources say
- Prediction: Chevron Will Soar Over the Next 5 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.
- Chevron (CVX) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Why Occidental Petroleum and Other Oil Companies Rallied Today
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27%
- Dow Jones Index Today: DJIA Stumbles Despite Robust Retail Sales and Rosy Q3 GDP Estimate - TipRanks.com
- 10 Quality High Yield In Rose's Income Garden Portfolio: 5 Winners To Buy
- Chevron, Israeli pipeline operator to kickstart new gas pipeline to Egypt
- The $540 Billion Oil Cliff: IEA Says Supply Could Vanish Without It
- Can $13.8B in Cash Flow Shield Chevron From Oil Price Swings?
- Built for the Rate Cut Cycle: The Case for MO, AT&T, and CVX - TipRanks.com
- 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- シェブロンとエクソン・モービル – ポートフォリオの比較
- Chevron and Exxon – how do their portfolios compare?
