Currencies / CVX
CVX: Chevron Corporation
159.77 USD 2.34 (1.49%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CVX exchange rate has changed by 1.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 158.27 and at a high of 159.82.
Follow Chevron Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CVX News
Daily Range
158.27 159.82
Year Range
132.04 168.93
- Previous Close
- 157.43
- Open
- 158.65
- Bid
- 159.77
- Ask
- 160.07
- Low
- 158.27
- High
- 159.82
- Volume
- 4.480 K
- Daily Change
- 1.49%
- Month Change
- -0.41%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.50%
- Year Change
- 9.17%
