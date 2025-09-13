Moedas / CVX
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CVX: Chevron Corporation
160.10 USD 0.58 (0.36%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CVX para hoje mudou para 0.36%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 158.61 e o mais alto foi 160.66.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Chevron Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CVX Notícias
- Is ExxonMobil's Premium Price Justified on Permian & Guyana Presence?
- Chevron & Israel Announce Launch of New Gas Pipeline Project to Egypt
- Texas Oil Wells Are Blowing Out--and Wall Street Can't Look Away
- Vitol e Glencore se preparam para ofertas pela participação da Chevron em refinaria
- Vitol and Glencore set to bid for Chevron’s Singapore refinery stake - report
- This investor bought Netflix, Alphabet and Nvidia on the cheap. Where he’s looking now.
- Exclusive-Vitol and Glencore set to make formal bids for Chevron’s Singapore refinery stake, sources say
- Prediction: Chevron Will Soar Over the Next 5 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.
- Chevron (CVX) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Why Occidental Petroleum and Other Oil Companies Rallied Today
- E.U.A. - Ações fecharam o pregão em queda e o Índice Dow Jones Industrial Average recuou 0,27%
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27%
- Dow Jones Index Today: DJIA Stumbles Despite Robust Retail Sales and Rosy Q3 GDP Estimate - TipRanks.com
- 10 Quality High Yield In Rose's Income Garden Portfolio: 5 Winners To Buy
- Chevron, Israeli pipeline operator to kickstart new gas pipeline to Egypt
- The $540 Billion Oil Cliff: IEA Says Supply Could Vanish Without It
- Can $13.8B in Cash Flow Shield Chevron From Oil Price Swings?
- Built for the Rate Cut Cycle: The Case for MO, AT&T, and CVX - TipRanks.com
- Descoberta de petróleo da BP no Brasil reduz preocupação com ativos encalhados
- 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- Chevron e Exxon – como seus portfólios se comparam?
- Chevron and Exxon – how do their portfolios compare?
- I'm Convinced Energy Is The Most Misunderstood Investment Opportunity Of The Decade
Faixa diária
158.61 160.66
Faixa anual
132.04 168.93
- Fechamento anterior
- 159.52
- Open
- 159.19
- Bid
- 160.10
- Ask
- 160.40
- Low
- 158.61
- High
- 160.66
- Volume
- 10.219 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.36%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.20%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -4.30%
- Mudança anual
- 9.40%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh