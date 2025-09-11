货币 / CVX
CVX: Chevron Corporation
159.52 USD 2.09 (1.33%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CVX汇率已更改1.33%。当日，交易品种以低点158.12和高点160.09进行交易。
关注Chevron Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CVX新闻
- 维托尔和嘉能可准备竞购雪佛龙在新加坡炼油厂的股份 - 报道
- Vitol and Glencore set to bid for Chevron’s Singapore refinery stake - report
- This investor bought Netflix, Alphabet and Nvidia on the cheap. Where he’s looking now.
- Exclusive-Vitol and Glencore set to make formal bids for Chevron’s Singapore refinery stake, sources say
- Prediction: Chevron Will Soar Over the Next 5 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.
- Chevron (CVX) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Why Occidental Petroleum and Other Oil Companies Rallied Today
- 美国股市收低；截至收盘道琼斯工业平均指数下跌0.27%
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27%
- Dow Jones Index Today: DJIA Stumbles Despite Robust Retail Sales and Rosy Q3 GDP Estimate - TipRanks.com
- 10 Quality High Yield In Rose's Income Garden Portfolio: 5 Winners To Buy
- Chevron, Israeli pipeline operator to kickstart new gas pipeline to Egypt
- The $540 Billion Oil Cliff: IEA Says Supply Could Vanish Without It
- Can $13.8B in Cash Flow Shield Chevron From Oil Price Swings?
- Built for the Rate Cut Cycle: The Case for MO, AT&T, and CVX - TipRanks.com
- 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- Chevron and Exxon – how do their portfolios compare?
- I'm Convinced Energy Is The Most Misunderstood Investment Opportunity Of The Decade
- Here Are My Top 3 High-Yield Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
- What Looms Ahead After The Dow Jones Topped A Record Of 46,000 (DJI)
- Why ExxonMobil Can Weather Market Uncertainty Better Than Peers
- Stocks & Index Items to Watch from August's CPI Data
- Chevron Targets 30,000 Bpd Output in Argentina's Vaca Muerta by 2025
日范围
158.12 160.09
年范围
132.04 168.93
- 前一天收盘价
- 157.43
- 开盘价
- 158.65
- 卖价
- 159.52
- 买价
- 159.82
- 最低价
- 158.12
- 最高价
- 160.09
- 交易量
- 13.382 K
- 日变化
- 1.33%
- 月变化
- -0.56%
- 6个月变化
- -4.64%
- 年变化
- 9.00%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值