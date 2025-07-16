KurseKategorien
BHF: Brighthouse Financial Inc

45.26 USD 0.69 (1.50%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BHF hat sich für heute um -1.50% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 44.93 bis zu einem Hoch von 46.54 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Brighthouse Financial Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BHF News

Tagesspanne
44.93 46.54
Jahresspanne
42.07 64.12
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
45.95
Eröffnung
45.96
Bid
45.26
Ask
45.56
Tief
44.93
Hoch
46.54
Volumen
3.005 K
Tagesänderung
-1.50%
Monatsänderung
-2.88%
6-Monatsänderung
-21.55%
Jahresänderung
1.34%
