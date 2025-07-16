Währungen / BHF
BHF: Brighthouse Financial Inc
45.26 USD 0.69 (1.50%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BHF hat sich für heute um -1.50% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 44.93 bis zu einem Hoch von 46.54 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Brighthouse Financial Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
44.93 46.54
Jahresspanne
42.07 64.12
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 45.95
- Eröffnung
- 45.96
- Bid
- 45.26
- Ask
- 45.56
- Tief
- 44.93
- Hoch
- 46.54
- Volumen
- 3.005 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.50%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.88%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -21.55%
- Jahresänderung
- 1.34%
