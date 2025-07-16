Moedas / BHF
BHF: Brighthouse Financial Inc
45.39 USD 0.56 (1.22%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BHF para hoje mudou para -1.22%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 45.33 e o mais alto foi 46.54.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Brighthouse Financial Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
45.33 46.54
Faixa anual
42.07 64.12
- Fechamento anterior
- 45.95
- Open
- 45.96
- Bid
- 45.39
- Ask
- 45.69
- Low
- 45.33
- High
- 46.54
- Volume
- 741
- Mudança diária
- -1.22%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -21.32%
- Mudança anual
- 1.63%
