BHF: Brighthouse Financial Inc
45.26 USD 0.69 (1.50%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BHFの今日の為替レートは、-1.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.93の安値と46.54の高値で取引されました。
Brighthouse Financial Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
44.93 46.54
1年のレンジ
42.07 64.12
- 以前の終値
- 45.95
- 始値
- 45.96
- 買値
- 45.26
- 買値
- 45.56
- 安値
- 44.93
- 高値
- 46.54
- 出来高
- 3.005 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.50%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.88%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -21.55%
- 1年の変化
- 1.34%
