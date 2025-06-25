Währungen / AQST
AQST: Aquestive Therapeutics Inc
4.94 USD 0.11 (2.28%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AQST hat sich für heute um 2.28% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.81 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.96 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Aquestive Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AQST News
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) Presents at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:AQST)
- Aquestive therapeutics (AQST) COO Jung Cassie sells $310,900 in shares
- Aquestive Therapeutics at H.C. Wainwright: Anaphylm™ Poised for Growth
- Aquestive Therapeutics: Expect Its Torrid Pace To Relax (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:AQST)
- AQST Stock Up as FDA Skips Advisory Meeting to Discuss Anaphylm NDA
- Salesforce, Amazon lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Shoe Carnival, American Eagle, Ciena, Victoria's Secret And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Why Is Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Soaring Thursday? - Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)
- Salesforce, Alibaba Dip Among Mega-Cap Movers on Thursday
- FDA won’t require advisory committee meeting for Aquestive’s anaphylaxis film
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Aquestive stock after positive survey
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Aquestive stock at $15 target
- Is Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- Aquestive Therapeutics stock rises after securing $75 million funding deal
- Aquestive Therapeutics prices $85 million public offering
- Compared to Estimates, Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Aquestive Q2 2025 slides: Anaphylm advances toward FDA decision, cash burn continues
- Aquestive Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Aquestive schedules regulatory meetings for epinephrine film in Canada, EU
- Aquestive Therapeutics: Updating The Anaphylm Timeline To Approval (NASDAQ:AQST)
- Aquestive Therapeutics to Present Positive Data from Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Studies of Anaphylm™ (epinephrine) Sublingual Film at the CFAAR Food Allergy Summit
Tagesspanne
4.81 4.96
Jahresspanne
2.12 6.00
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 4.83
- Eröffnung
- 4.91
- Bid
- 4.94
- Ask
- 5.24
- Tief
- 4.81
- Hoch
- 4.96
- Volumen
- 1.847 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.28%
- Monatsänderung
- 31.73%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 68.03%
- Jahresänderung
- -0.80%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K