통화 / AQST
AQST: Aquestive Therapeutics Inc
5.67 USD 0.73 (14.78%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AQST 환율이 오늘 14.78%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.47이고 고가는 6.00이었습니다.
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
AQST News
- Palantir, Apple Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Tesla, AltC Surge Among Friday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) Presents at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:AQST)
- Aquestive therapeutics (AQST) COO Jung Cassie sells $310,900 in shares
- Aquestive Therapeutics at H.C. Wainwright: Anaphylm™ Poised for Growth
- Aquestive Therapeutics: Expect Its Torrid Pace To Relax (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:AQST)
- AQST Stock Up as FDA Skips Advisory Meeting to Discuss Anaphylm NDA
- Salesforce, Amazon lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Shoe Carnival, American Eagle, Ciena, Victoria's Secret And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Why Is Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Soaring Thursday? - Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)
- Salesforce, Alibaba Dip Among Mega-Cap Movers on Thursday
- FDA won’t require advisory committee meeting for Aquestive’s anaphylaxis film
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Aquestive stock after positive survey
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Aquestive stock at $15 target
- Is Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- Aquestive Therapeutics stock rises after securing $75 million funding deal
- Aquestive Therapeutics prices $85 million public offering
- Compared to Estimates, Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Aquestive Q2 2025 slides: Anaphylm advances toward FDA decision, cash burn continues
- Aquestive Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Aquestive schedules regulatory meetings for epinephrine film in Canada, EU
일일 변동 비율
5.47 6.00
년간 변동
2.12 6.00
- 이전 종가
- 4.94
- 시가
- 5.55
- Bid
- 5.67
- Ask
- 5.97
- 저가
- 5.47
- 고가
- 6.00
- 볼륨
- 20.824 K
- 일일 변동
- 14.78%
- 월 변동
- 51.20%
- 6개월 변동
- 92.86%
- 년간 변동율
- 13.86%
20 9월, 토요일