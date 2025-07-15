Valute / AQST
AQST: Aquestive Therapeutics Inc
5.67 USD 0.73 (14.78%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AQST ha avuto una variazione del 14.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.47 e ad un massimo di 6.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
AQST News
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.47 6.00
Intervallo Annuale
2.12 6.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.94
- Apertura
- 5.55
- Bid
- 5.67
- Ask
- 5.97
- Minimo
- 5.47
- Massimo
- 6.00
- Volume
- 20.824 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 14.78%
- Variazione Mensile
- 51.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 92.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.86%
20 settembre, sabato