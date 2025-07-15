QuotazioniSezioni
AQST: Aquestive Therapeutics Inc

5.67 USD 0.73 (14.78%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AQST ha avuto una variazione del 14.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.47 e ad un massimo di 6.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.47 6.00
Intervallo Annuale
2.12 6.00
Chiusura Precedente
4.94
Apertura
5.55
Bid
5.67
Ask
5.97
Minimo
5.47
Massimo
6.00
Volume
20.824 K
Variazione giornaliera
14.78%
Variazione Mensile
51.20%
Variazione Semestrale
92.86%
Variazione Annuale
13.86%
20 settembre, sabato