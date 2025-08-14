Währungen / AIG
AIG: American International Group Inc New
78.03 USD 1.19 (1.55%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AIG hat sich für heute um 1.55% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 76.36 bis zu einem Hoch von 78.13 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die American International Group Inc New-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
AIG News
Tagesspanne
76.36 78.13
Jahresspanne
69.24 88.07
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 76.84
- Eröffnung
- 76.57
- Bid
- 78.03
- Ask
- 78.33
- Tief
- 76.36
- Hoch
- 78.13
- Volumen
- 10.495 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.55%
- Monatsänderung
- -4.20%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -10.28%
- Jahresänderung
- 6.92%
