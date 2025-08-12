Valute / AIG
AIG: American International Group Inc New
76.96 USD 1.07 (1.37%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AIG ha avuto una variazione del -1.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.56 e ad un massimo di 78.06.
Segui le dinamiche di American International Group Inc New. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
AIG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
76.56 78.06
Intervallo Annuale
69.24 88.07
- Chiusura Precedente
- 78.03
- Apertura
- 78.00
- Bid
- 76.96
- Ask
- 77.26
- Minimo
- 76.56
- Massimo
- 78.06
- Volume
- 10.439 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -11.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.45%
20 settembre, sabato