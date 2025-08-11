Currencies / AIG
AIG: American International Group Inc New
77.01 USD 1.92 (2.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AIG exchange rate has changed by -2.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.81 and at a high of 78.92.
Follow American International Group Inc New dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIG News
Daily Range
76.81 78.92
Year Range
69.24 88.07
- Previous Close
- 78.93
- Open
- 78.92
- Bid
- 77.01
- Ask
- 77.31
- Low
- 76.81
- High
- 78.92
- Volume
- 9.099 K
- Daily Change
- -2.43%
- Month Change
- -5.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.45%
- Year Change
- 5.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%