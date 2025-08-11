货币 / AIG
AIG: American International Group Inc New
76.34 USD 0.67 (0.87%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AIG汇率已更改-0.87%。当日，交易品种以低点75.90和高点76.71进行交易。
关注American International Group Inc New动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AIG新闻
- 诺基亚宣布领导层变动并成立新技术和战略部门
- Here's Why You Should Add AIG Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- American International Group, Inc. (AIG) KBW Insurance Conference 2025 Transcript
- AIG at KBW Insurance Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Why American International Group (AIG) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Implied Volatility Surging for American International Group Stock Options
- BDJ: This Fund Provides Diversification Benefits Along With A High Yield
- Here's Why American International Group (AIG) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Everest Group Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- AIG announces executive transition for Claude Wade due to health reasons
- CVS cannot obtain AIG, Chubb opioid coverage, top Delaware court rules
- AIG appoints Scott Hallworth as chief digital officer
- Intel’s stock pops. Will Trump come to the rescue with unprecedented government help?
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Opinion: Warren Buffett has secretly invested $5 billion into a mystery stock — and the trail leads to this industrial giant
- Tokio Marine Holdings: Trading At Fair Valuation, Positive Earnings Guidance 2026 (TKOMY)
- American International Group price target lowered to $91 at KBW
- Goldman Sachs lowers AIG stock price target to $85 on business mix shift
日范围
75.90 76.71
年范围
69.24 88.07
- 前一天收盘价
- 77.01
- 开盘价
- 76.32
- 卖价
- 76.34
- 买价
- 76.64
- 最低价
- 75.90
- 最高价
- 76.71
- 交易量
- 11.844 K
- 日变化
- -0.87%
- 月变化
- -6.27%
- 6个月变化
- -12.22%
- 年变化
- 4.60%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值