AIG: American International Group Inc New
76.96 USD 1.07 (1.37%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de AIG a changé de -1.37% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 76.56 et à un maximum de 78.06.
Suivez la dynamique American International Group Inc New. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Range quotidien
76.56 78.06
Range Annuel
69.24 88.07
- Clôture Précédente
- 78.03
- Ouverture
- 78.00
- Bid
- 76.96
- Ask
- 77.26
- Plus Bas
- 76.56
- Plus Haut
- 78.06
- Volume
- 10.439 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.37%
- Changement Mensuel
- -5.51%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -11.51%
- Changement Annuel
- 5.45%
20 septembre, samedi