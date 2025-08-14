CotationsSections
Devises / AIG
Retour à Actions

AIG: American International Group Inc New

76.96 USD 1.07 (1.37%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de AIG a changé de -1.37% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 76.56 et à un maximum de 78.06.

Suivez la dynamique American International Group Inc New. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AIG Nouvelles

Range quotidien
76.56 78.06
Range Annuel
69.24 88.07
Clôture Précédente
78.03
Ouverture
78.00
Bid
76.96
Ask
77.26
Plus Bas
76.56
Plus Haut
78.06
Volume
10.439 K
Changement quotidien
-1.37%
Changement Mensuel
-5.51%
Changement à 6 Mois
-11.51%
Changement Annuel
5.45%
20 septembre, samedi