AIG: American International Group Inc New
78.03 USD 1.19 (1.55%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AIGの今日の為替レートは、1.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり76.36の安値と78.13の高値で取引されました。
American International Group Inc Newダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
AIG News
- ノキア、リーダーシップ再編で新たな技術・AI組織を創設
- Here's Why You Should Add AIG Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- American International Group, Inc. (AIG) KBW Insurance Conference 2025 Transcript
- AIG at KBW Insurance Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Why American International Group (AIG) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Implied Volatility Surging for American International Group Stock Options
- BDJ: This Fund Provides Diversification Benefits Along With A High Yield
- Here's Why American International Group (AIG) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Everest Group Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- AIG announces executive transition for Claude Wade due to health reasons
- CVS cannot obtain AIG, Chubb opioid coverage, top Delaware court rules
- AIG appoints Scott Hallworth as chief digital officer
- Intel’s stock pops. Will Trump come to the rescue with unprecedented government help?
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Opinion: Warren Buffett has secretly invested $5 billion into a mystery stock — and the trail leads to this industrial giant
- Tokio Marine Holdings: Trading At Fair Valuation, Positive Earnings Guidance 2026 (TKOMY)
- American International Group price target lowered to $91 at KBW
- Goldman Sachs lowers AIG stock price target to $85 on business mix shift
1日のレンジ
76.36 78.13
1年のレンジ
69.24 88.07
- 以前の終値
- 76.84
- 始値
- 76.57
- 買値
- 78.03
- 買値
- 78.33
- 安値
- 76.36
- 高値
- 78.13
- 出来高
- 10.495 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.55%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.20%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -10.28%
- 1年の変化
- 6.92%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B