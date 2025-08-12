통화 / AIG
AIG: American International Group Inc New
76.96 USD 1.07 (1.37%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AIG 환율이 오늘 -1.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 76.56이고 고가는 78.06이었습니다.
American International Group Inc New 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
AIG News
일일 변동 비율
76.56 78.06
년간 변동
69.24 88.07
- 이전 종가
- 78.03
- 시가
- 78.00
- Bid
- 76.96
- Ask
- 77.26
- 저가
- 76.56
- 고가
- 78.06
- 볼륨
- 10.439 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.37%
- 월 변동
- -5.51%
- 6개월 변동
- -11.51%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.45%
