AIG: American International Group Inc New
76.84 USD 0.50 (0.65%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AIG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.65%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 76.29, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 77.47.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas American International Group Inc New. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
AIG News
- Nokia anuncia cambios de liderazgo y forma nuevas unidades de tecnología y estrategia
- Nokia crea nueva organización de tecnología e IA en reestructuración directiva
- Here's Why You Should Add AIG Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- American International Group, Inc. (AIG) KBW Insurance Conference 2025 Transcript
- AIG at KBW Insurance Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Why American International Group (AIG) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Implied Volatility Surging for American International Group Stock Options
- BDJ: This Fund Provides Diversification Benefits Along With A High Yield
- Here's Why American International Group (AIG) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Everest Group Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- AIG announces executive transition for Claude Wade due to health reasons
- CVS cannot obtain AIG, Chubb opioid coverage, top Delaware court rules
- AIG appoints Scott Hallworth as chief digital officer
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
Rango diario
76.29 77.47
Rango anual
69.24 88.07
- Cierres anteriores
- 76.34
- Open
- 76.39
- Bid
- 76.84
- Ask
- 77.14
- Low
- 76.29
- High
- 77.47
- Volumen
- 11.615 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.65%
- Cambio mensual
- -5.66%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -11.65%
- Cambio anual
- 5.29%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B