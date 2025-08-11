Moedas / AIG
AIG: American International Group Inc New
76.84 USD 0.50 (0.65%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AIG para hoje mudou para 0.65%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 76.29 e o mais alto foi 77.47.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas American International Group Inc New. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
76.29 77.47
Faixa anual
69.24 88.07
- Fechamento anterior
- 76.34
- Open
- 76.39
- Bid
- 76.84
- Ask
- 77.14
- Low
- 76.29
- High
- 77.47
- Volume
- 11.615 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.65%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.66%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -11.65%
- Mudança anual
- 5.29%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh