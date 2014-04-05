Spike Detector Pro Mt5

Spike Detector Pro - Advanced Fast Movement Detection System

Introducing Spike Detector Pro, a professional tool developed for traders seeking opportunities in fast price movements. This exclusive indicator combines sophisticated technical analysis with multiple confirmation layers to identify high-probability setups.

Main Features:

Specialized algorithm for detecting price spikes in advance

Multi-layer filtering system (momentum, volume, volatility, and price action)

Optimized configuration for high-volatility assets like indices (Boom and Crash, GainX and PainX etc.)

Integrated information panel with real-time performance metrics

Built-in risk management with dynamic Take Profit and Stop Loss levels

Technical Functionalities:

RSI analysis with calibrated parameters to capture extreme conditions

Volume confirmation mechanism to validate movement strength

Momentum filter to avoid false breakouts

Optional trailing stop system for profit protection

Customizable alerts via email, push notifications, and sounds

Competitive Advantages:

Intuitive interface that facilitates signal interpretation

Optimized code for efficient execution without platform overload

Automatic cleanup system that keeps the chart organized

Detailed statistics to track strategy performance

Customizable settings for different trading styles

Who This Indicator Is For:

Day traders operating on M5 timeframe

Investors seeking short-term setups with good risk-reward ratio

Users who prefer semi-automatic systems with visual confirmation

Operators who need instant alerts for fast opportunities

System Requirements:

MetaTrader 5

M5 Timeframe (optimized)

Assets with good liquidity and volatility

Spike Detector Pro represents the evolution in technical analysis for fast movements, offering a systematic approach to identify and capitalize on price spikes with integrated risk management.

Disclaimer: Trading involves risks. This indicator is a decision-support tool and does not guarantee profitable results. Past performance does not indicate future results.