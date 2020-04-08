Spike Detector Pro Mt5
Spike Detector Pro - Advanced Fast Movement Detection System
Introducing Spike Detector Pro, a professional tool developed for traders seeking opportunities in fast price movements. This exclusive indicator combines sophisticated technical analysis with multiple confirmation layers to identify high-probability setups.
Main Features:
-
Specialized algorithm for detecting price spikes in advance
-
Multi-layer filtering system (momentum, volume, volatility, and price action)
-
Optimized configuration for high-volatility assets like indices (Boom and Crash, GainX and PainX etc.)
-
Integrated information panel with real-time performance metrics
-
Built-in risk management with dynamic Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
Technical Functionalities:
-
RSI analysis with calibrated parameters to capture extreme conditions
-
Volume confirmation mechanism to validate movement strength
-
Momentum filter to avoid false breakouts
-
Optional trailing stop system for profit protection
-
Customizable alerts via email, push notifications, and sounds
Competitive Advantages:
-
Intuitive interface that facilitates signal interpretation
-
Optimized code for efficient execution without platform overload
-
Automatic cleanup system that keeps the chart organized
-
Detailed statistics to track strategy performance
-
Customizable settings for different trading styles
Who This Indicator Is For:
-
Day traders operating on M5 timeframe
-
Investors seeking short-term setups with good risk-reward ratio
-
Users who prefer semi-automatic systems with visual confirmation
-
Operators who need instant alerts for fast opportunities
System Requirements:
-
MetaTrader 5
-
M5 Timeframe (optimized)
-
Assets with good liquidity and volatility
Spike Detector Pro represents the evolution in technical analysis for fast movements, offering a systematic approach to identify and capitalize on price spikes with integrated risk management.
Disclaimer: Trading involves risks. This indicator is a decision-support tool and does not guarantee profitable results. Past performance does not indicate future results.