Spike Detector Pro Mt5

Spike Detector Pro - Advanced Fast Movement Detection System

Introducing Spike Detector Pro, a professional tool developed for traders seeking opportunities in fast price movements. This exclusive indicator combines sophisticated technical analysis with multiple confirmation layers to identify high-probability setups.

Main Features:

  • Specialized algorithm for detecting price spikes in advance

  • Multi-layer filtering system (momentum, volume, volatility, and price action)

  • Optimized configuration for high-volatility assets like indices (Boom and Crash, GainX and PainX etc.)

  • Integrated information panel with real-time performance metrics

  • Built-in risk management with dynamic Take Profit and Stop Loss levels

Technical Functionalities:

  • RSI analysis with calibrated parameters to capture extreme conditions

  • Volume confirmation mechanism to validate movement strength

  • Momentum filter to avoid false breakouts

  • Optional trailing stop system for profit protection

  • Customizable alerts via email, push notifications, and sounds

Competitive Advantages:

  • Intuitive interface that facilitates signal interpretation

  • Optimized code for efficient execution without platform overload

  • Automatic cleanup system that keeps the chart organized

  • Detailed statistics to track strategy performance

  • Customizable settings for different trading styles

Who This Indicator Is For:

  • Day traders operating on M5 timeframe

  • Investors seeking short-term setups with good risk-reward ratio

  • Users who prefer semi-automatic systems with visual confirmation

  • Operators who need instant alerts for fast opportunities

System Requirements:

  • MetaTrader 5

  • M5 Timeframe (optimized)

  • Assets with good liquidity and volatility

Spike Detector Pro represents the evolution in technical analysis for fast movements, offering a systematic approach to identify and capitalize on price spikes with integrated risk management.

Disclaimer: Trading involves risks. This indicator is a decision-support tool and does not guarantee profitable results. Past performance does not indicate future results.


