文档部分
MQL5参考程序端全局变量GlobalVariableGet 

GlobalVariableGet

返回客户端存在的全局变量存在值，有2个变量函数可以使用。

1. 立即返回全局变量值。

double  GlobalVariableGet(
   string  name      // 全局变量名称
   );

 
2. 返回真值或者错误值取决于函数是否成功运行。如果成功，客户端全局变量通过引用将变量传递到第二参量中。

bool  GlobalVariableGet(
   string  name,              // 全局变量名称
   double& double_var         //该变量包括全局变量值
   );

参量

name

[in] 全局变量名称。

double_var

[out]  双精度函数的变量目标，接收存储在客户端的全局变量的值。

返回值

存在的全局变量值或者 error是0，了解更多关于误差值，调用 GetLastError()

注释

全局变量在客户端保存自最后使用的四周，然后自动删除。

 

示例：

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   GV_NAME    "TestGlobalVariableGet"
#define   GV_VALUE   1.23
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 将该值设置到名为 GV_NAME 的客户端终端的全局变量
   if(!GlobalVariableSetValue(GV_NAMEGV_VALUE))
      return;
     
//--- 获取名为 GV_NAME 的客户端全局变量的实际值
//--- 因为当使用调用 GlobalVariableGet 的第一种形式时零是错误信号，
//--- 在读取结果时，有必要分析最后一个错误代码
   double dvalue=GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME);
   if(dvalue==0 && GetLastError()!=0)
     {
      Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 显示获得的结果
   PrintFormat("The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value %.2f"dvalue);
   
//--- 将名为 GV_NAME 的客户端的全局变量设置为零值
   if(!GlobalVariableSetValue(GV_NAME0))
      return;
     
//---使用调用的第一种形式，我们得到名为 GV_NAME 的客户端全局变量的布尔值
   bool bvalue=GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME);
   if(!bvalue && GetLastError()!=0)
     {
      Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 显示获得的结果
   PrintFormat("The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value %.2f with type bool as %s"bvalue, (string)bvalue);
     
//--- 将名为 GV_NAME 的客户端的全局变量设置为非零值
   if(!GlobalVariableSetValue(GV_NAMEGV_VALUE*100.0))
      return;
   
//--- 再次读取名为 GV_NAME 的客户端全局变量的布尔值
   bvalue=GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME);
   if(!bvalue && GetLastError()!=0)
     {
      Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 显示获得的结果
   PrintFormat("The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value %.2f with type bool as %s"bvalue, (string)bvalue);
     
//--- 使用 GlobalVariableGet 调用的第二种形式获取名为 GV_NAME 的客户端全局变量的实际值
   if(!GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAMEdvalue))
     {
      Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 将得到的实值转换为 long 类型的整数并显示结果
   long lvalue=(long)dvalue;
   PrintFormat("The second form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value %.2f with type long as %I64d"dvaluelvalue);
   
//--- 使用后删除名为 GV_NAME 的客户端全局变量
   if(!GlobalVariableDel(GV_NAME))
     {
      Print("GlobalVariableDel() failed. Error ",GetLastError());
     }
   
   /*
   结果：
   The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value 1.23
   The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value 0.00 with type bool as false
   The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value 1.00 with type bool as true
   The second form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value 123.00 with type long as 123
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 将该值设置到终端全局变量。                                           |
//| 如果没有变量，则创建它                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GlobalVariableSetValue(const string gv_nameconst double value)
  {
   if(GlobalVariableSet(gv_namevalue)==0)
     {
      Print("GlobalVariableSet() failed. Error ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   return(true);
  }