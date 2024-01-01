DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Símbolos personalizadosCustomRatesUpdate 

CustomRatesUpdate

Añade a la historia del instrumento personalizado las barras ausentes y sustituye las existentes con datos de la matriz del tipo MqlRates.

int  CustomRatesUpdate(
   const string     symbol,             // nombre del símbolo personalizado
   const MqlRates&  rates[],            // matriz con los datos que necesitamos aplicar al instrumento personalizado
   uint             count=WHOLE_ARRAY   // número de elementos que se usarán de la matriz rates[]
   );

Parámetros

symbol

[in]  Nombre del instrumento personalizado.

rates[]

[in]  Matriz de datos históricos del tipo MqlRates para el marco temporal M1.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in]  Número de elementos de la matriz rates[] que se usarán para la actualización. El valor WHOLE_ARRAY indica que para la actualización se debe usar todos los elementos de la matriz rates[].

Valor devuelto

Número de barras actualizadas o bien -1 en caso de error.

Nota

Si la barra de la matriz rates[] está ausente en la historia actual del instrumento persoanalizado, entonces se añade.  Si ya existe tal barra, entonces se sustituye. El resto de la barras en la historia de precios actual permanecerán sin cambios. Los datos en la matriz rates[] deberán ser correctos en cuanto a los precios OHLC, y la hora de apertura de las barras deberá corresponderse con el marco temporal M1.

 

Ejemplo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            CustomRatesUpdate.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME     Symbol()+".C"     // nombre del símbolo personalizado
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH     "Forex"           // nombre del grupo en el que se creará el símbolo
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN   Symbol()          // nombre del símbolo a partir del cual se creará el símbolo personalizado
 
#define   DATARATES_COUNT        4                 // número de barras a mostrar en el registro
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- obtenemos el código de error al crear un símbolo personalizado
   int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATHCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
   
//--- si el código de error no es 0 (el símbolo se ha creado con éxito) y no es 5304 (símbolo ya creado), salimos.
   if(create!=0 && create!=5304)
      return;
 
//--- obtenemos e imprimimos en el registro el número de barras del símbolo estándar
   int bars_origin=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINPERIOD_M1);
   PrintFormat("The symbol '%s' from which the custom '%s' was created has %d bars of minute history."CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEbars_origin);
      
//--- obtenemos e imprimimos en el registro el número de barras del símbolo personalizado
   int bars_custom=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M1);
   PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' created from symbol '%s' has %d bars of minute history"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINbars_custom);
      
//--- obtenemos la matriz MqlRates los datos de todas las barras del marco temporal de minutos de un símbolo estándar
   MqlRates rates[]={};
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINPERIOD_M10bars_originrates)!=bars_origin)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINbars_originGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- establecemos los datos copiados en la historia de minutos del símbolo personalizado
   ResetLastError();
   int updated=CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMErates);
   if(updated<0)
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- obtenemos e imprimimos en el registro el número de barras del símbolo personalizado después de añadir la historia
   bars_custom=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M1);
   PrintFormat("\nAfter CustomRatesUpdate(), the custom symbol '%s' has %d bars of minute history"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEbars_custom);
 
//--- obtenemos en la matriz MqlRates los datos de todas las barras del marco temporal de minutos del símbolo personalizado
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M10bars_customrates)!=bars_custom)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEbars_customGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- imprimimos las cuatro últimas barras de la historia de minutos del símbolo personalizado en el registro
   int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMESYMBOL_DIGITS);
   PrintFormat("Last %d bars of the custom symbol's minute history:"DATARATES_COUNT);
   ArrayPrint(ratesdigitsNULLbars_custom-DATARATES_COUNTDATARATES_COUNT);
   
//--- cambiamos los datos en la matriz MqlRates por los calculados según la fórmula 1.0 / SymbolName
   for(int i=0i<bars_customi++)
     {
      rates[i].open  =(rates[i].open !=0  ? 1.0 / rates[i].open  : rates[i].open);
      rates[i].high  =(rates[i].high !=0  ? 1.0 / rates[i].high  : rates[i].high);
      rates[i].low   =(rates[i].low  !=0  ? 1.0 / rates[i].low   : rates[i].low);
      rates[i].close =(rates[i].close!=0  ? 1.0 / rates[i].close : rates[i].close);
     }
 
//--- establecemos los datos modificados en la historia de minutos del símbolo personalizado
   ResetLastError();
   updated=CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMErates);
   if(updated<0)
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- obtenemos de nuevo los datos de todas las barras del marco temporal de minutos del símbolo personalizado en la matriz MqlRates
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M10bars_customrates)!=bars_custom)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEbars_customGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- imprimimos las cuatro últimas barras de la historia de minutos actualizada del símbolo personalizado en el registro
   Print("\nLast %d bars after changing the custom symbol calculation formula:"DATARATES_COUNT);
   ArrayPrint(ratesdigitsNULLbars_custom-DATARATES_COUNTDATARATES_COUNT);
   
//--- mostramos en el gráfico en el comentario la pista sobre las teclas de finalización del script
   Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));
//--- en un ciclo infinito esperamos que Esc o Del para la salida
   while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)
     {
      Sleep(16);
      //--- al presionar Supr, eliminamos el símbolo personalizado creado y sus datos
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)
        {
         //--- eliminamos los datos de las barras
         int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- eliminamos los datos de ticks
         deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- eliminamos el símbolo
         if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))
            PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         break;
        }
     }
//--- antes de la salida, limpiamos el gráfico
   Comment("");
   /*
   resultado:
   The symbol 'EURUSDfrom which the custom 'EURUSD.Cwas created has 250488 bars of minute history.
   Custom symbol 'EURUSD.Ccreated from symbol 'EURUSDhas 0 bars of minute history
   
   After CustomRatesUpdate(), the custom symbol 'EURUSD.Chas 250488 bars of minute history
   Last 4 bars of the custom symbol's minute history:
                    [time]  [open]  [high]   [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
   [02024.06.18 11:14:00 1.07235 1.07239 1.07232 1.07239            24        0             0
   [12024.06.18 11:15:00 1.07238 1.07239 1.07232 1.07235            44        0             0
   [22024.06.18 11:16:00 1.07234 1.07238 1.07227 1.07234            37        0             0
   [32024.06.18 11:17:00 1.07234 1.07234 1.07217 1.07225            41        0             0
   
   Last 4 bars after changing the custom symbol calculation formula:
                    [time]  [open]  [high]   [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
   [02024.06.18 11:14:00 0.93253 0.93250 0.93256 0.93250            24        0             0
   [12024.06.18 11:15:00 0.93251 0.93250 0.93256 0.93253            44        0             0
   [22024.06.18 11:16:00 0.93254 0.93251 0.93260 0.93254            37        0             0
   [32024.06.18 11:17:00 0.93254 0.93254 0.93269 0.93262            41        0             0
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crea un símbolo personalizado, devuelve el código de error       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_nameconst string symbol_pathconst string symbol_origin=NULL)
  {
//--- determinamos el nombre del símbolo a partir del cual se creará uno personalizado
   string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);
   
//--- si no hemos podido crear el símbolo personalizado, y no se trata de un error 5304, informaremos sobre ello en el registro
   ResetLastError();
   int error=0;
   if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_namesymbol_pathorigin))
     {
      error=GetLastError();
      if(error!=5304)
         PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d"symbol_namesymbol_pathoriginerror);
     }
//--- con éxito
   return(error);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Elimina el símbolo personalizado                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)
  {
//--- ocultamos el símbolo de la ventana de Observación de mercado
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_namefalse))
     {
      PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d"GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
      
//--- si no se ha podido eliminar el símbolo personalizado, informaremos de ello en el registro y retornaremos false
   ResetLastError();
   if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d"symbol_nameGetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- con éxito
   return(true);
  }

 

Vea también

CustomRatesReplace, CustomRatesDelete, CopyRates