|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CustomRatesUpdate.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // nombre del símbolo personalizado
#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // nombre del grupo en el que se creará el símbolo
#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // nombre del símbolo a partir del cual se creará el símbolo personalizado
#define DATARATES_COUNT 4 // número de barras a mostrar en el registro
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- obtenemos el código de error al crear un símbolo personalizado
int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
//--- si el código de error no es 0 (el símbolo se ha creado con éxito) y no es 5304 (símbolo ya creado), salimos.
if(create!=0 && create!=5304)
return;
//--- obtenemos e imprimimos en el registro el número de barras del símbolo estándar
int bars_origin=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1);
PrintFormat("The symbol '%s' from which the custom '%s' was created has %d bars of minute history.", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars_origin);
//--- obtenemos e imprimimos en el registro el número de barras del símbolo personalizado
int bars_custom=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);
PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' created from symbol '%s' has %d bars of minute history", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, bars_custom);
//--- obtenemos la matriz MqlRates los datos de todas las barras del marco temporal de minutos de un símbolo estándar
MqlRates rates[]={};
ResetLastError();
if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars_origin, rates)!=bars_origin)
{
PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, bars_origin, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- establecemos los datos copiados en la historia de minutos del símbolo personalizado
ResetLastError();
int updated=CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, rates);
if(updated<0)
{
PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- obtenemos e imprimimos en el registro el número de barras del símbolo personalizado después de añadir la historia
bars_custom=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);
PrintFormat("\nAfter CustomRatesUpdate(), the custom symbol '%s' has %d bars of minute history", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars_custom);
//--- obtenemos en la matriz MqlRates los datos de todas las barras del marco temporal de minutos del símbolo personalizado
ResetLastError();
if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars_custom, rates)!=bars_custom)
{
PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars_custom, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- imprimimos las cuatro últimas barras de la historia de minutos del símbolo personalizado en el registro
int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_DIGITS);
PrintFormat("Last %d bars of the custom symbol's minute history:", DATARATES_COUNT);
ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars_custom-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);
//--- cambiamos los datos en la matriz MqlRates por los calculados según la fórmula 1.0 / SymbolName
for(int i=0; i<bars_custom; i++)
{
rates[i].open =(rates[i].open !=0 ? 1.0 / rates[i].open : rates[i].open);
rates[i].high =(rates[i].high !=0 ? 1.0 / rates[i].high : rates[i].high);
rates[i].low =(rates[i].low !=0 ? 1.0 / rates[i].low : rates[i].low);
rates[i].close =(rates[i].close!=0 ? 1.0 / rates[i].close : rates[i].close);
}
//--- establecemos los datos modificados en la historia de minutos del símbolo personalizado
ResetLastError();
updated=CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, rates);
if(updated<0)
{
PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- obtenemos de nuevo los datos de todas las barras del marco temporal de minutos del símbolo personalizado en la matriz MqlRates
ResetLastError();
if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars_custom, rates)!=bars_custom)
{
PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars_custom, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- imprimimos las cuatro últimas barras de la historia de minutos actualizada del símbolo personalizado en el registro
Print("\nLast %d bars after changing the custom symbol calculation formula:", DATARATES_COUNT);
ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars_custom-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);
//--- mostramos en el gráfico en el comentario la pista sobre las teclas de finalización del script
Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));
//--- en un ciclo infinito esperamos que Esc o Del para la salida
while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)
{
Sleep(16);
//--- al presionar Supr, eliminamos el símbolo personalizado creado y sus datos
if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)
{
//--- eliminamos los datos de las barras
int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);
if(deleted>0)
PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- eliminamos los datos de ticks
deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);
if(deleted>0)
PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- eliminamos el símbolo
if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))
PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
break;
}
}
//--- antes de la salida, limpiamos el gráfico
Comment("");
/*
resultado:
The symbol 'EURUSD' from which the custom 'EURUSD.C' was created has 250488 bars of minute history.
Custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' created from symbol 'EURUSD' has 0 bars of minute history
After CustomRatesUpdate(), the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' has 250488 bars of minute history
Last 4 bars of the custom symbol's minute history:
[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
[0] 2024.06.18 11:14:00 1.07235 1.07239 1.07232 1.07239 24 0 0
[1] 2024.06.18 11:15:00 1.07238 1.07239 1.07232 1.07235 44 0 0
[2] 2024.06.18 11:16:00 1.07234 1.07238 1.07227 1.07234 37 0 0
[3] 2024.06.18 11:17:00 1.07234 1.07234 1.07217 1.07225 41 0 0
Last 4 bars after changing the custom symbol calculation formula:
[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
[0] 2024.06.18 11:14:00 0.93253 0.93250 0.93256 0.93250 24 0 0
[1] 2024.06.18 11:15:00 0.93251 0.93250 0.93256 0.93253 44 0 0
[2] 2024.06.18 11:16:00 0.93254 0.93251 0.93260 0.93254 37 0 0
[3] 2024.06.18 11:17:00 0.93254 0.93254 0.93269 0.93262 41 0 0
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crea un símbolo personalizado, devuelve el código de error |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)
{
//--- determinamos el nombre del símbolo a partir del cual se creará uno personalizado
string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);
//--- si no hemos podido crear el símbolo personalizado, y no se trata de un error 5304, informaremos sobre ello en el registro
ResetLastError();
int error=0;
if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))
{
error=GetLastError();
if(error!=5304)
PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);
}
//--- con éxito
return(error);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Elimina el símbolo personalizado |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)
{
//--- ocultamos el símbolo de la ventana de Observación de mercado
ResetLastError();
if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))
{
PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- si no se ha podido eliminar el símbolo personalizado, informaremos de ello en el registro y retornaremos false
ResetLastError();
if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))
{
PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- con éxito
return(true);
}