カスタム銘柄履歴に欠けているバーを追加し、既存のデータをMqlRates型配列のものに置き換えます。

int  CustomRatesUpdate(
  const string    symbol,            // カスタム銘柄名
  const MqlRates& rates[],         // カスタム銘柄に適用されるデータの配列
  uint            count=WHOLE_ARRAY  // 使用されるrates[]配列要素の数
  );

パラメータ

symbol

[in]  カスタム銘柄名

rates[]

[in] MqlRates型のM1履歴データの配列

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in] 更新に使用されるrates[]配列要素の数。WHOLE_ARRAYはすべてのrates[]配列要素が使用されることを意味します。

戻り値

更新されたバーの数（エラーの場合は -1 ）

注意事項

rates[] 配列のバーが現在のカスタム銘柄の履歴にない場合は追加され、そのようなバーがすでに存在する場合は置き換えられます。現在の価格履歴の他のバーは変更されません。rates[]配列データはOHLC価格について正しく、バーが開く時間はM1時間枠に対応するべきです。

 

例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            CustomRatesUpdate.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link     "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME     Symbol()+".C"     // カスタム銘柄名
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH     "Forex"           // 銘柄が作成されるグループの名前
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN   Symbol()         // カスタム銘柄の基となる銘柄の名前
 
#define   DATARATES_COUNT       4                 // 操作ログに送信されるバーの数
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//--- カスタム銘柄を作成するときにエラーコードを取得する
  int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
 
//--- エラーコードが0（銘柄の作成に成功）でも5304（銘柄がすでに作成されている）でもない場合は、終了する
  if(create!=0 && create!=5304)
    return;
 
//--- 標準銘柄バーの数を取得して操作ログに出力する
  int bars_origin=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1);
  PrintFormat("The symbol '%s' from which the custom '%s' was created has %d bars of minute history.", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars_origin);
     
//--- カスタム銘柄バーの数を取得して操作ログに出力する
  int bars_custom=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);
  PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' created from symbol '%s' has %d bars of minute history", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, bars_custom);
     
//--- 標準銘柄の分単位の時間枠のすべてのバーのデータをMqlRates配列に取得する
  MqlRates rates[]={};
  ResetLastError();
  if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars_origin, rates)!=bars_origin)
    {
    PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, bars_origin, GetLastError());
    return;
    }
 
//--- コピーしたデータをカスタム銘柄の分単位の履歴に設定する
  ResetLastError();
  int updated=CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, rates);
  if(updated<0)
    {
    PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());
    return;
    }
 
//--- 履歴を追加した後のカスタム銘柄バーの数を取得して操作ログに出力する
  bars_custom=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);
  PrintFormat("\nAfter CustomRatesUpdate(), the custom symbol '%s' has %d bars of minute history", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars_custom);
 
//--- カスタム銘柄の分単位の時間枠のすべてのバーのデータをMqlRates配列に取得する
  ResetLastError();
  if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars_custom, rates)!=bars_custom)
    {
    PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars_custom, GetLastError());
    return;
    }
 
//--- カスタム銘柄の分単位の履歴の最後の4つのバーを操作ログに出力する
  int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_DIGITS);
  PrintFormat("Last %d bars of the custom symbol's minute history:", DATARATES_COUNT);
  ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars_custom-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);
 
//--- MqlRates配列のデータを、式1.0 / SymbolNameを使用して計算されたデータに置き換える
  for(int i=0; i<bars_custom; i++)
    {
    rates[i].open  =(rates[i].open !=0  ? 1.0 / rates[i].open  : rates[i].open);
    rates[i].high  =(rates[i].high !=0  ? 1.0 / rates[i].high  : rates[i].high);
    rates[i].low   =(rates[i].low  !=0  ? 1.0 / rates[i].low   : rates[i].low);
    rates[i].close =(rates[i].close!=0  ? 1.0 / rates[i].close : rates[i].close);
    }
 
//--- 変更したデータをカスタム銘柄の分単位の履歴に設定する
  ResetLastError();
  updated=CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, rates);
  if(updated<0)
    {
    PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());
    return;
    }
 
//--- カスタム銘柄の分単位の時間枠のすべてのバーのデータをMqlRates配列に再度取得する
  ResetLastError();
  if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars_custom, rates)!=bars_custom)
    {
    PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars_custom, GetLastError());
    return;
    }
 
//--- 更新されたカスタム銘柄の分単位の履歴の最後の4つのバーを操作ログに出力する
  Print("\nLast %d bars after changing the custom symbol calculation formula:", DATARATES_COUNT);
  ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars_custom-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);
 
//--- チャートのコメントにスクリプト終了キーに関するヒントを表示する
  Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));
//--- EscキーまたはDelキーが押されるまで待機して無限ループを終了する
  while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)
    {
    Sleep(16);
    //--- Delキーを押すと、作成したカスタム銘柄とそのデータが削除される
    if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)
       {
        //--- バーデータを削除する
        int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);
        if(deleted>0)
          PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
       
        //--- ティックデータを削除する
        deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);
        if(deleted>0)
          PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
       
        //--- 銘柄を削除する
        if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))
          PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
        break;
       }
    }
//--- 終了する前にチャートをクリアする
  Comment("");
  /*
  結果：
  The symbol 'EURUSD' from which the custom 'EURUSD.C' was created has 250488 bars of minute history.
  Custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' created from symbol 'EURUSD' has 0 bars of minute history
 
  After CustomRatesUpdate(), the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' has 250488 bars of minute history
  Last 4 bars of the custom symbol's minute history:
                   [time]  [open]  [high]   [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
  [0] 2024.06.18 11:14:00 1.07235 1.07239 1.07232 1.07239           24       0             0
  [1] 2024.06.18 11:15:00 1.07238 1.07239 1.07232 1.07235           44       0             0
  [2] 2024.06.18 11:16:00 1.07234 1.07238 1.07227 1.07234           37       0             0
  [3] 2024.06.18 11:17:00 1.07234 1.07234 1.07217 1.07225           41       0             0
 
  Last 4 bars after changing the custom symbol calculation formula:
                   [time]  [open]  [high]   [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
  [0] 2024.06.18 11:14:00 0.93253 0.93250 0.93256 0.93250           24       0             0
  [1] 2024.06.18 11:15:00 0.93251 0.93250 0.93256 0.93253           44       0             0
  [2] 2024.06.18 11:16:00 0.93254 0.93251 0.93260 0.93254           37       0             0
  [3] 2024.06.18 11:17:00 0.93254 0.93254 0.93269 0.93262           41       0             0
  */
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム銘柄ルを作成し、エラーコードを返す                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)
 {
//--- カスタム銘柄の基となる銘柄の名前をする
  string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);
 
//--- カスタム銘柄の作成に失敗し、エラー5304ではない場合は、操作ログに報告する
  ResetLastError();
  int error=0;
  if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))
    {
    error=GetLastError();
    if(error!=5304)
        PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);
    }
//--- 成功
  return(error);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム銘柄を削除する                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)
 {
//--- 気配値表示ウィンドウから銘柄を非表示にする
  ResetLastError();
  if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))
    {
    PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
     
//--- カスタム銘柄の削除に失敗した場合は、操作ログにこれを報告してfalseを返す
  ResetLastError();
  if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))
    {
    PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
//--- 成功
  return(true);
 }

 

参照

