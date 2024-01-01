//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomRatesUpdate.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // nome del simbolo personalizzato

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // nome del gruppo in cui un simbolo è stato creato

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // nome di un simbolo su cui è basata la personalizzazione



#define DATARATES_COUNT 4 // numero di barre inviate al journal



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- ottenere il codice di errore quando si crea un simbolo personalizzato

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//---- se il codice di errore non è 0 (creazione del simbolo riuscita) e non è 5304 (il simbolo è già stato creato) - lasciare

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- ottenere e stampare nel journal il numero di barre standard del simbolo

int bars_origin=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1);

PrintFormat("The symbol '%s' from which the custom '%s' was created has %d bars of minute history.", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars_origin);



//--- ottenere e stampare nel journal il numero di barre del simbolo personalizzato

int bars_custom=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' created from symbol '%s' has %d bars of minute history", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, bars_custom);



//--- ottenere i dati di tutte le barre del simbolo standard con timeframe ad un minuto nell'array MqlRates

MqlRates rates[]={};

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars_origin, rates)!=bars_origin)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, bars_origin, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- impostare i dati copiati alla cronologia dei minuti del simbolo personalizzato

ResetLastError();

int updated=CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, rates);

if(updated<0)

{

PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- ottenere e stampare nel journal il numero di barre del simbolo personalizzato dopo l'aggiunta alla cronologia

bars_custom=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);

PrintFormat("

After CustomRatesUpdate(), the custom symbol '%s' has %d bars of minute history", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars_custom);



//--- ottenere i dati di tutte le barre del simbolo personalizzato su timeframe ad un minuto nell'array MqlRates

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars_custom, rates)!=bars_custom)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars_custom, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- stampare le ultime quattro barre della cronologia dei minuti del simbolo personalizzato nel journal

int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_DIGITS);

PrintFormat("Last %d bars of the custom symbol's minute history:", DATARATES_COUNT);

ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars_custom-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);



//--- sostituire i dati nell'array MqlRates con quelli calcolati utilizzando l'equazione 1.0 / SymbolName

for(int i=0; i<bars_custom; i++)

{

rates[i].open =(rates[i].open !=0 ? 1.0 / rates[i].open : rates[i].open);

rates[i].high =(rates[i].high !=0 ? 1.0 / rates[i].high : rates[i].high);

rates[i].low =(rates[i].low !=0 ? 1.0 / rates[i].low : rates[i].low);

rates[i].close =(rates[i].close!=0 ? 1.0 / rates[i].close : rates[i].close);

}



//--- impostare i dati modificati alla cronologia dei minuti del simbolo personalizzato

ResetLastError();

updated=CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, rates);

if(updated<0)

{

PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- ottenere nuovamente i dati di tutte le barre del simbolo personalizzato su timeframe ad un minuto nell'array MqlRates

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars_custom, rates)!=bars_custom)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars_custom, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- stampare le ultime quattro barre della cronologia dei minuti aggiornata del simbolo personalizzato nel journal

Print("

Last %d bars after changing the custom symbol calculation formula:", DATARATES_COUNT);

ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars_custom-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);



//--- visualizzare un suggerimento sui tasti di terminazione dello script nel commento del grafico

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));

//--- attendere che i tasti Esc o Del vengano premuti per uscire da un ciclo infinito

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- quando si preme Del, eliminare il simbolo personalizzato creato e i relativi dati

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

//--- eliminare i dati della barra

int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- cancellare i dati dei tick

deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- eliminare il simbolo

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- pulire il grafico prima di uscire

Comment("");

/*

risultato:

The symbol 'EURUSD' from which the custom 'EURUSD.C' was created has 250488 bars of minute history.

Custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' created from symbol 'EURUSD' has 0 bars of minute history



After CustomRatesUpdate(), the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' has 250488 bars of minute history

Last 4 bars of the custom symbol's minute history:

[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]

[0] 2024.06.18 11:14:00 1.07235 1.07239 1.07232 1.07239 24 0 0

[1] 2024.06.18 11:15:00 1.07238 1.07239 1.07232 1.07235 44 0 0

[2] 2024.06.18 11:16:00 1.07234 1.07238 1.07227 1.07234 37 0 0

[3] 2024.06.18 11:17:00 1.07234 1.07234 1.07217 1.07225 41 0 0



Last 4 bars after changing the custom symbol calculation formula:

[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]

[0] 2024.06.18 11:14:00 0.93253 0.93250 0.93256 0.93250 24 0 0

[1] 2024.06.18 11:15:00 0.93251 0.93250 0.93256 0.93253 44 0 0

[2] 2024.06.18 11:16:00 0.93254 0.93251 0.93260 0.93254 37 0 0

[3] 2024.06.18 11:17:00 0.93254 0.93254 0.93269 0.93262 41 0 0

*/

}

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Creare un simbolo personalizzato, restituire un codice di errore |

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- definire il nome di un simbolo su cui è basata la personalizzazione

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- se non è stato possibile creare un simbolo personalizzato e questo non corrisponde all'errore 5304, segnalarlo nel journal

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- successo

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Rimuovere un simbolo personalizzato |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- nascondere il simbolo dalla finestra Market Watch

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- se non è stato possibile eliminare un simbolo personalizzato, segnalarlo nel journal e restituire 'false'

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successo

return(true);

}