CustomRatesUpdate

Aggiunge barre mancanti allo storico dei simboli personalizzati e sostituisce i dati esistenti con quelli dell'array di tipo MqlRates.

int  CustomRatesUpdate(
   const string     symbol,             // nome del simbolo personalizzato
   const MqlRates&  rates[],            // array per i dati da applicare al simbolo personalizzato
   uint             count=WHOLE_ARRAY   // numero degli elementi dell'array rates[] da utilizzare
   );

Parametri

symbol

[in]  Nome simbolo personalizzato.

rates[]

[in]  Array di dati storici di tipo MqlRates per M1.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in] Numero di elementi dell'array rates[] da utilizzare per l'aggiornamento. WHOLE_ARRAY significa che devono essere usati tutti gli elementi dell'array rates[].

Valore Restituito

Numero di barre aggiornate o -1 in caso di errore.

Nota

Se non esiste un barra dall'array rates[] nello storico del simbolo personalizzato corrente, viene aggiunta. Se tale barra esiste già, viene sostituita. Tutte le altre barre dello storico dei prezzi corrente, rimangono invariate. L'array dati rates[] dovrebbe essere corretto per quanto riguarda i prezzi OHLC, mentre i tempi di apertura della barra dovrebbero corrispondere al timeframe M1.

 

Esempio:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            CustomRatesUpdate.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME     Symbol()+".C"     // nome del simbolo personalizzato
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH     "Forex"           // nome del gruppo in cui un simbolo è stato creato
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN   Symbol()          // nome di un simbolo su cui è basata la personalizzazione 
 
#define   DATARATES_COUNT        4                 // numero di barre inviate al journal
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- ottenere il codice di errore quando si crea un simbolo personalizzato
   int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATHCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
   
//---- se il codice di errore non è 0 (creazione del simbolo riuscita) e non è 5304 (il simbolo è già stato creato) - lasciare
   if(create!=0 && create!=5304)
      return;
 
//--- ottenere e stampare nel journal il numero di barre standard del simbolo
   int bars_origin=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINPERIOD_M1);
   PrintFormat("The symbol '%s' from which the custom '%s' was created has %d bars of minute history."CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEbars_origin);
      
//--- ottenere e stampare nel journal il numero di barre del simbolo personalizzato
   int bars_custom=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M1);
   PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' created from symbol '%s' has %d bars of minute history"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINbars_custom);
      
//--- ottenere i dati di tutte le barre del simbolo standard con timeframe ad un minuto nell'array MqlRates
   MqlRates rates[]={};
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINPERIOD_M10bars_originrates)!=bars_origin)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINbars_originGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- impostare i dati copiati alla cronologia dei minuti del simbolo personalizzato
   ResetLastError();
   int updated=CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMErates);
   if(updated<0)
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- ottenere e stampare nel journal il numero di barre del simbolo personalizzato dopo l'aggiunta alla cronologia
   bars_custom=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M1);
   PrintFormat("\nAfter CustomRatesUpdate(), the custom symbol '%s' has %d bars of minute history"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEbars_custom);
 
//--- ottenere i dati di tutte le barre del simbolo personalizzato su timeframe ad un minuto nell'array MqlRates
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M10bars_customrates)!=bars_custom)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEbars_customGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- stampare le ultime quattro barre della cronologia dei minuti del simbolo personalizzato nel journal
   int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMESYMBOL_DIGITS);
   PrintFormat("Last %d bars of the custom symbol's minute history:"DATARATES_COUNT);
   ArrayPrint(ratesdigitsNULLbars_custom-DATARATES_COUNTDATARATES_COUNT);
   
//--- sostituire i dati nell'array MqlRates con quelli calcolati utilizzando l'equazione 1.0 / SymbolName
   for(int i=0i<bars_customi++)
     {
      rates[i].open  =(rates[i].open !=0  ? 1.0 / rates[i].open  : rates[i].open);
      rates[i].high  =(rates[i].high !=0  ? 1.0 / rates[i].high  : rates[i].high);
      rates[i].low   =(rates[i].low  !=0  ? 1.0 / rates[i].low   : rates[i].low);
      rates[i].close =(rates[i].close!=0  ? 1.0 / rates[i].close : rates[i].close);
     }
 
//--- impostare i dati modificati alla cronologia dei minuti del simbolo personalizzato
   ResetLastError();
   updated=CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMErates);
   if(updated<0)
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- ottenere nuovamente i dati di tutte le barre del simbolo personalizzato su timeframe ad un minuto nell'array MqlRates
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M10bars_customrates)!=bars_custom)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEbars_customGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- stampare le ultime quattro barre della cronologia dei minuti aggiornata del simbolo personalizzato nel journal
   Print("\nLast %d bars after changing the custom symbol calculation formula:"DATARATES_COUNT);
   ArrayPrint(ratesdigitsNULLbars_custom-DATARATES_COUNTDATARATES_COUNT);
   
//--- visualizzare un suggerimento sui tasti di terminazione dello script nel commento del grafico
   Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));
//--- attendere che i tasti Esc o Del vengano premuti per uscire da un ciclo infinito
   while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)
     {
      Sleep(16);
      //--- quando si preme Del, eliminare il simbolo personalizzato creato e i relativi dati
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)
        {
         //--- eliminare i dati della barra
         int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- cancellare i dati dei tick
         deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- eliminare il simbolo
         if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))
            PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         break;
        }
     }
//--- pulire il grafico prima di uscire
   Comment("");
   /*
   risultato:
   The symbol 'EURUSDfrom which the custom 'EURUSD.Cwas created has 250488 bars of minute history.
   Custom symbol 'EURUSD.Ccreated from symbol 'EURUSDhas 0 bars of minute history
   
   After CustomRatesUpdate(), the custom symbol 'EURUSD.Chas 250488 bars of minute history
   Last 4 bars of the custom symbol's minute history:
                    [time]  [open]  [high]   [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
   [02024.06.18 11:14:00 1.07235 1.07239 1.07232 1.07239            24        0             0
   [12024.06.18 11:15:00 1.07238 1.07239 1.07232 1.07235            44        0             0
   [22024.06.18 11:16:00 1.07234 1.07238 1.07227 1.07234            37        0             0
   [32024.06.18 11:17:00 1.07234 1.07234 1.07217 1.07225            41        0             0
   
   Last 4 bars after changing the custom symbol calculation formula:
                    [time]  [open]  [high]   [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
   [02024.06.18 11:14:00 0.93253 0.93250 0.93256 0.93250            24        0             0
   [12024.06.18 11:15:00 0.93251 0.93250 0.93256 0.93253            44        0             0
   [22024.06.18 11:16:00 0.93254 0.93251 0.93260 0.93254            37        0             0
   [32024.06.18 11:17:00 0.93254 0.93254 0.93269 0.93262            41        0             0
   */
  }
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creare un simbolo personalizzato, restituire un codice di errore |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_nameconst string symbol_pathconst string symbol_origin=NULL)
  {
//--- definire il nome di un simbolo su cui è basata la personalizzazione
   string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);
   
//--- se non è stato possibile creare un simbolo personalizzato e questo non corrisponde all'errore 5304, segnalarlo nel journal
   ResetLastError();
   int error=0;
   if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_namesymbol_pathorigin))
     {
      error=GetLastError();
      if(error!=5304)
         PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d"symbol_namesymbol_pathoriginerror);
     }
//--- successo
   return(error);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Rimuovere un simbolo personalizzato |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)
  {
//--- nascondere il simbolo dalla finestra Market Watch
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_namefalse))
     {
      PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d"GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
      
//--- se non è stato possibile eliminare un simbolo personalizzato, segnalarlo nel journal e restituire 'false'
   ResetLastError();
   if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d"symbol_nameGetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successo
   return(true);
  }

 

