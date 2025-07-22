货币 / R
R: Ryder System Inc
187.85 USD 0.62 (0.33%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日R汇率已更改-0.33%。当日，交易品种以低点187.77和高点188.30进行交易。
关注Ryder System Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
R新闻
日范围
187.77 188.30
年范围
125.54 191.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 188.47
- 开盘价
- 188.05
- 卖价
- 187.85
- 买价
- 188.15
- 最低价
- 187.77
- 最高价
- 188.30
- 交易量
- 35
- 日变化
- -0.33%
- 月变化
- 1.49%
- 6个月变化
- 31.06%
- 年变化
- 29.37%
