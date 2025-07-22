Currencies / R
R: Ryder System Inc
186.78 USD 0.77 (0.41%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
R exchange rate has changed by -0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 185.49 and at a high of 187.02.
Follow Ryder System Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
185.49 187.02
Year Range
125.54 191.00
- Previous Close
- 187.55
- Open
- 185.75
- Bid
- 186.78
- Ask
- 187.08
- Low
- 185.49
- High
- 187.02
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- -0.41%
- Month Change
- 0.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.31%
- Year Change
- 28.64%
