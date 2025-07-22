Moedas / R
R: Ryder System Inc
185.58 USD 0.88 (0.48%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do R para hoje mudou para 0.48%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 184.76 e o mais alto foi 187.70.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ryder System Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
184.76 187.70
Faixa anual
125.54 191.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 184.70
- Open
- 185.43
- Bid
- 185.58
- Ask
- 185.88
- Low
- 184.76
- High
- 187.70
- Volume
- 11
- Mudança diária
- 0.48%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.26%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 29.48%
- Mudança anual
- 27.81%
