R: Ryder System Inc
184.70 USD 3.77 (2.00%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de R de hoy ha cambiado un -2.00%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 183.58, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 190.20.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Ryder System Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
183.58 190.20
Rango anual
125.54 191.00
- Cierres anteriores
- 188.47
- Open
- 186.80
- Bid
- 184.70
- Ask
- 185.00
- Low
- 183.58
- High
- 190.20
- Volumen
- 446
- Cambio diario
- -2.00%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.21%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 28.86%
- Cambio anual
- 27.20%
